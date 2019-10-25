A man has appeared in Whanganui District Court charged with the murder of Whanganui woman Feona McKay-Patea.

The 26-year-old Taranaki man, who has interim name suppression, is accused of murdering McKay-Patea between September 20 to October 3. Details of his relationship to the victim were also suppressed.

The body of McKay-Patea was found at a property in Lee St, Castlecliff, on October 3 while police were investigating a missing person report.

McKay-Patea was the mother of two young boys.

Advertisement

The man is also facing six dishonesty-related charges for allegedly using McKay-Patea's bank card on four occasions, transferring a total of $1053.33 from McKay-Patea's account on six occasions, and taking McKay-Patea's car for his own purpose.

In court, the man stood with his hands together and had his head slightly bowed for the appearance.

The public gallery was filled with friends and family of both the defendant and victim, with some supporters of the defendant calling out "love you brother" as the man was leaving the dock.

The man is remanded in custody and will next appear in the Whanganui High Court on November 15.

A march to remember McKay-Patea, and call for an end to violence took place in Whanganui today.