Fire and Emergency staff from across the region were called to a significant fire in Marton on Thursday night.

Crews arrived to a well-involved fire on Broadway just after 10pm.

Two appliances from Bulls, two from Whanganui, two from Marton and one from Halcombe were needed to fight the blaze.

The last crews left the scene just after 4am Friday.

A St John spokesperson said one person was transported to Whanganui Hospital with minor injuries.