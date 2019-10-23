A man has been charged with the murder of Whanganui woman Feona McKay-Patea.

Detective senior sergeant Simon Harrison said police have arrested a 26-year-old Taranaki man and charged him with the murder of McKay-Patea whose body was found in a Castlecliff property on October 3 while police were investigating a missing person report.

He is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

"The investigation team is grateful to all those who have contacted police to provide information to assist our enquiries," Harrison said.

"However, as the investigation continues we would still like to hear from anyone who has not spoken to us and who may have information regarding Feona's death that will aid this investigation and prosecution."

If you can help, call Whanganui Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A march to remember Feona McKay-Patea and call for an end to violence is scheduled for Friday, October 25.

People are invited to gather at Pakaitore at 11am and march to Majestic Square at 11.30am. Local bands will perform and discussions around ending violence will take place at Majestic Square.