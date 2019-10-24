Rangitikei District Council's new chief executive in his first week has requested a review of the new Bulls Community Centre - which is just months from completion - with all parties involved in the project.

Peter Beggs took on his new role on Tuesday and has pushed pause on construction by calling for a meeting with Rangitikei Mayor Andy Watson, architects, builders and consenting authorities.

Beggs said he wanted to be fully briefed on all aspects of the project to ensure the council delivered a fit-for-purpose facility on time and to budget.

"It's fair to say there are some under and overs in the conversations I've had, some things have gone well and some things have gone not so well and that is entirely typical of a project of this kind of size and magnitude and complexity with the experience that we have."

Construction for the new centre began in December 2018. Photo / Lucy Drake

Beggs has visited the Criterion St site and has spoken to contractors and architects.

"I am pleased with the work undertaken so far and do not wish to cause unnecessary delays, so some work will continue on-site by W&W Construction while this review is undertaken."

Alongside ensuring everything is on target and pledges have been met, Beggs said they need to take into consideration how they are going to use the new centre.

"It's of considerable interest to our community and to make sure we really use it in a way that fits our community is really important to me."

Mayor Andy Watson backed Beggs' decision.

"This along with our district plan change are enormous events in terms of our council and where we're at, and certainly very significant events in terms of our expenditure."

He said it was time for an update from everyone involved with the project but did not see a change of direction taking place.

Neither Beggs nor Watson would comment on any extra costs incurred by the review and any delays.

"I don't think there will be any significant cost increases," Watson said.

Beggs said if there was an issue with costs they would declare it.

The new chief executive said all principal parties are supportive of the review. Photo / Lucy Drake

W&W Construction had said construction is expected to be completed around February 2020.

Watson said they have March bookings for the centre and he did not see this changing.

"I haven't been advised of any delays that would mean we wouldn't be able to honour obligations to it," Watson said.

The review meeting will be held on October 30.

Beggs was appointed to the role in September, replacing long-serving chief executive Ross McNeil.

Beggs was fired from his position as chief executive of government agency Antarctica New Zealand last year after an investigation into his conduct concerning electronic communications with a board member.

At the time of appointment, Watson said RDC was satisfied Beggs had been transparent during the interview process and discussions with referees had been exhaustive.