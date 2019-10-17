A march to remember Feona McKay-Patea and call for an end to violence will be held on Friday, October 25.

The march will start at Pākaitore at midday.

Attendees will be invited to march to Majestic Square, where local bands will perform and discussions around ending violence will take place.

A poster for the march reads: "Nga Paerangi iwi say 'no more' violence anywhere!!!"

McKay-Patea's body was found at a Castlecliff property on Thursday, October 3, while police were investigating a missing person report.

McKay-Patea was the mother of two young boys.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said police are continuing to investigate the death and provide support to McKay-Patea's family.

"We are focused on getting answers for Feona's family, and the wider community can help us by coming forward with any information that may help.

"While police are very grateful to those who have provided assistance to police so far, we encourage anyone else with information regarding Feona's death or the last few days of her life to contact police."

Information can be provided to Whanganui Police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.