Whanganui art lovers and gardeners have a treat in store as the annual Art in the Garden weekend approaches.

"Members of Whanganui Potters' Studios have been busy making beautiful pottery for sale and encouraging other artists to display their arts and crafts," society member Linda Farley said.

"There is certainly an air of excitement and the buzz is that this year will be the biggest and best event ever."

Once again, the venue will be the picturesque grounds of QT Nursery in Papaiti Rd where it has been held since 2017.

"Last year, the event attracted hundreds of eager members of the public, keen to view the wares and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere in beautiful gardens," Farley said.

As well as "varied and beautiful" pottery for sale, there will be paintings, plants, outdoor art and garden furniture, bird feeders and more.

"Activities will include the ever-popular raku firings [quick fire in sawdust], clay demonstrations allowing hands-on participation and guest artist demonstrations.

"Refreshments will be available with tea, coffee and tasty cake temptations."

QT (which stands for Quality Trees. Quality Time) founded by Frances Taylor is a "little slice of paradise" where spring is the most spectacular and inspiring time of year.

Art in the Garden: Saturday and Sunday, November 2 & 3, 9am to 4pm, 60 Papaiti Rd, Aramoho. Admission free. No dogs. Contact Whanganui Potters' Studios on 06 344 6457.