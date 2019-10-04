An expo on farming diversification aims to move Whanganui agribusiness to a higher level.

The Farming For Change Expo takes place at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre from 10am to 3pm on October 16, and 150 people have registered so far.

It's the first initiative of Whanganui & Partners agribusiness lead Colleen Sheldon.

The cost is $10 and lunch will be provided at the venue, which will give people a chance to network.

Advertisement

The day will be in two sessions. The morning session is about changing trends and what customers are likely to want over the next 20 years.

In it, a series of speakers will have 15 minutes each to talk about ways they have diversified. There will be a speaker from Lewis Farms, near Levin, which grows asparagus and strawberries.

Other speakers will talk about boutique forestry, growing medicinal plants and herbs, growing flowers and the changing trends in red meat consumption.

The afternoon session will be about the nuts and bolts of how businesses gear themselves to cater for those wants. There will be sessions on WombatNET high speed rural broadband, succession planning, workforce training and Māori agribusiness.

Each of the two sessions will end with a panel discussion.

The expo is important to lift agribusiness earnings and to fortify farmers against market shocks, a spokesman said. It should offer food for thought and new perspectives.

People who want to attend should register by October 10; email rhonda.morris@whanganuiandpartners.nz or phone 027 587 0072.