To celebrate New Zealand Glasswork's 3rd birthday two winning drawing designs were transformed into glass.

A competition was held under 12-year-olds and over 13-year-olds from around the country could enter just by drawing a creation of their liking.

The glassworks ran the competition last year for its birthday celebrations, and it was also very successful, gallery assistant Jackie Wilkie said.

"This year the drawings were once again great and it was very difficult to choose a winner. The selection [was] based on the quality of the drawing and the ability to make a finished product within two hours."

The winner in the 12 years and under category was 9-year-old Hunter Standen from Whanganui who drew a yellow and black monster.

Winner of the 13 years and older category was Tracey Bennett from Stratford for her flying pig design.

The third birthday celebrations drew in crowds from all over to watch the winning creations be made. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Standen's was made between 10am and noon on Saturday and Bennett's made from 1pm to 3pm.

"It was a way of getting the community involved in the glassworks," said Wilkie. "it's wonderful for the kids because they love it, especially to see their drawings being created in glass."

There were also spot prizes for the audience members, many of whom returned on Sunday to look at the finished products.