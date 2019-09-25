A man has been arrested after allegedly crashing into four vehicles before coming to a stop on Tawa St and running away in Whanganui on Wednesday.

Whanganui Police caught up with the 47-year-old and arrested him, charging him with failing to stop following a crash and dangerous driving.

He was due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Thursday.

The first alleged collision took place on Victoria Ave at approximately 2.35pm on Wednesday and another damaged vehicle was discovered later on Koromiko Rd.

Advertisement

Police and Whanganui Fire Brigade crews attended the scene at both Koromiko Rd and Tawa St.

There were no reported injuries following the vehicle collisions.