The Wanganui Jazz Club welcomes pianist and composer Mark Donlon to its October meeting at the St Johns Club.

"He brings his latest project, a quintet with three of New Zealand's brightest young star performers," president Ken Chernoff said.

"Saxophonist Louisa Williamson, guitarist Luca Sturny and bassist Seth Boy.

"The band fits together around the drums of Lance Philip who is no stranger to Whanganui, having performed here with Rodger Fox on several occasions."

Chernoff says British-born Donlon found a home in Wellington in 2013 and is a New Zealand School of Music (NZSM) senior lecturer.

"Mark's ability to mentor continues to impress our jazz community.

"He showcased singer Lauren Nottingham at Collegiate in 2017, and earlier this year Lauren brought her own band to the club and produced a truly remarkable performance."

Bringing young talent to the attention of jazz audiences is something that comes naturally to Donlon, Chernoff said.

The quintet will cover standards and also feature Donlon compositions in their set.

"Compositions not only define a musician as an artist, but they also give the ensemble the opportunity of creating something completely original.

"His latest album Tales of the Diaspora, recorded in New York City in 2017, is testament to his international and contemporary jazz pedigree."

The quintet has been touring New Zealand and recently premiered Donlon's commissioned piece Saraband with the New Zealand String Quartet. The plan is to record an album early next year.

"As we near the end of the club's 2019 season, memberships are available at the door for the 2020 season," Chernoff said.

"Come and enjoy an evening of good music, company, food and drink."

Mark Donlon Quintet: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St. Sunday, October 6. Doors open at 5.30pm, music starts at 6.30pm. General admission $20. Members and students $10.