Police are looking for a man who is on the run after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles before coming to a stop on Tawa St in Gonville.

The first incident occurred at about 2.35pm when two vehicles collided on Victoria Ave and another damaged vehicle was discovered on Koromiko Rd soon after.

A police officer who refused to be named said he did not know what speeds the alleged offender had been driving at.

"We don't quite know which direction he's come from. It started off in Victoria Avenue, apparently he has hit a couple of cars in town," the officer said.

"We got a call from a lady who told us [the car had] been stopped on Tawa Street, so we all turned up there looking for him and he has run off."

A witness was talking to police on Wednesday afternoon and police were working to determine who the owner of the car was.

There were no reported injuries following the vehicle collisions.

Police continued looking for the alleged offender on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the location of the alleged offender can call police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.