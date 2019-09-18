When Brenda Bishop went to purchase some printer cartridges from Whanganui's Warehouse Stationery, she never imagined it would win her a trip to the final of the Rugby World Cup.

In April, Bishop went to purchase the cartridges for $99 but a Warehouse Stationery team member suggested she purchase a Canon printer for $39 instead.

She was not aware Canon was running a competition where every product purchased between April 9 and July 31 gave someone the chance to win a trip for two to Japan for the RWC final.

A week later when Bishop came across her docket, she read the fine print and decided to enter the competition.

Advertisement

At the end of August Bishop was contacted by Tracey Sou, Canon's marketing executive, and was under the belief she had been entered into a final draw.

Sou then broke the exciting news that she had won.

"It was a sheer fluke - I always follow rugby games but don't go looking for competitions," Bishop said.

Bishop wanted to give the prize to her son and his wife who are keen rugby enthusiasts but, due to the terms and conditions, was unable to pass it on.

As her husband is not able to travel, she will be taking her daughter who lives in Australia to the final.

The two will enjoy four nights' accommodation from October 31 to November 5, a busy itinerary exploring Tokyo and an official Rugby World Cup jacket to wear to the game.

"It's going to be just amazing, I've already got my bag out and already started packing."

Bishop has even bought a little kiwi soft toy as a mascot, she said.

Advertisement

Alongside two tickets to the final, Bishop has won $3000 worth of Canon gear.