A forestry worker is in a stable condition in hospital, despite suffering serious injuries after being hit by a tree on Friday.

The worker was a man in his 30s whose back and pelvis were injured in the incident that happened in a pine plantation east of Whanganui, near Fordell.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched just after 1pm and was able to get an intensive care paramedic close to the injured man's location.

The paramedic treated the man and stabilised him.

However, the injured man was on steep terrain and due to the severity of his injuries, he was winched on board the helicopter and transported to Whanganui Hospital.

A Whanganui Hospital spokesperson confirmed the man had arrived on Friday and was transported in a stable condition to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday.