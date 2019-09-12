Following the outstanding duo concert Twenty Fingers with Jun Bouterey-Ishido in 2017, Tony Chen Lin returns to Whanganui for a solo concert next week.

Chamber Music Wanganui is hosting Lin as part of the 2019 celebrity subscription series.

Chamber Music Wanganui's Ingrid Culliford said it is a concert not to be missed and Lin has drawn praise from renowned Hungarian concert pianist Tamas Vasary.

Vasary has applauded Lin's "strong musical personality that speaks to audiences and his artistry which is not always expected".

After receiving his Bachelor of Music in piano performance and composition with Peter Nagy and Gao Ping at Canterbury University in 2009, Lin moved to Europe where he completed his Master of Music under Gilead Mishory and Andreas Immer at the Hochschule für Musik in Freiburg, Germany.

In 2015 he graduated from the Konzertexamen (soloist diploma) programme with distinction.

He studied with Balazs Szokolay at the Liszt Academy in Budapest and has benefited immensely from the mentorship of Chilean pianist, Edith Fischer.

"Tony regularly performs in New Zealand and Europe, notably at the Semaine Internationale Piano & Musique de Chambre festival in Switzerland where he also gave masterclasses, and as soloist with the Stuttgart State Orchestra as part of the Rising Stars Festival."

Other highlights include performances of Bartok's First Piano Concerto, performing with Michael Houstoun and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra at the reopening of the Christchurch Town Hall, a solo tour with Chamber Music New Zealand, and serving as an adjudicator at the Royal Over-Seas League ARTS Chamber Music Competition.

Last year Lin's debut solo album Digressions reached number one on the Radio New Zealand classical chart.

Currently residing in Budapest, the Christchurch musician is on a 14-date New Zealand tour.

His programme features Mozart's Fantasy and Sonata in C minor, K. 475/457, Schumann Fantasie in C Major, op. 17, a new and specially commissioned suite of short pieces by his former teacher Gao Ping.

"The feedback from Tony's tour so far has been fantastic, so we are in for a very special evening," Culliford said.

"The concert is especially sponsored by Belton, Smith & Associates, Whanganui."

Tony Chen Lin, solo piano: Friday, September 20, 7.30pm, Royal Wanganui Opera House. Adults $35, seniors $32, subscribers $20 or prepay, students $5.