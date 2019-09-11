A Whanganui couple have had their priceless mailbox stolen.

Karen and Mark Lithgow exited their Western Line home and discovered that their mailbox, affectionately known as Tractor Pete, was missing.

To most people a mailbox is just that, a box that collects mail, but there is something special about the Lithgows' green and gold tractor.

It was given to them by Karen Lithgow's good friend Roger Winton as a housewarming gift about three years ago.

Winton called Lithgow asking her if she owned a tractor what make it would be and when she replied saying a Massey Ferguson, Winton said "wrong answer".

"They flew from Australia with that letterbox in baggage," Lithgow said.

"They carried it around the North Island on their holiday before they brought it to our house.

"The joke is that the colours for John Deere are green and gold which are the colours for Australia. He put an Australian-coloured letterbox outside our door."

The tractor weighed about 15kg and was made of recycled gas bottles by Australian man Peter Demartini.

Lithgow said the mailbox was really special.

"Roger came over for my 50th birthday in March. On the day, we got a phone call from the Australian Police saying that Peter had committed suicide.

"It was really tragic."

Demartini lived in Townsville where he worked in the mines and was a close friend to Winton. Lithgow had known him for about 20 years and said he was a lovely guy.

The Lithgows' road had been targeted prior to the mailbox being stolen.

Tractor Pete had been sitting on a plinth with two neighbours' mailboxes and one morning they discovered all of them on the ground along with nearby road signs.

A neighbour across the road told the Lithgows he thought someone might pinch their beloved mailbox, so helped them bolt it to the plinth.

"They came back the next weekend and stole the whole lot," Lithgow said.

"These lads must have used sledgehammers to knock the whole plinth off.

"These hooligans have taken what they think is just a letterbox, but it is actually something that means a lot to us."

A police spokesperson confirmed they received three reports of stolen mailboxes from Western Line addresses over September 8 and 9.

There were no immediate lines of inquiry and police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the thefts.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote the file number 190909/5104.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202