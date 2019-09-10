Maker Faire is a family-friendly showcase of innovation, resourcefulness and creativity happening in Wellington next month and Whanganui participants are wanted.

Run by Capital E, Wellington's centre for children's creativity, Maker Faire was held for the first time in 2018.

"Last year's Maker Faire Wellington festival saw makers from across the country show off their skills, ranging from a Stupid Robot Fighting League, learning how to sketch your dream pair of shoes and 3D jewellery printing," organiser Alana Hepburn said.

Entry is free and open to all ages. Inventors, scientists, crafters, artists, tinkerers and DIY enthusiasts will take over Shed 6 on Wellington's waterfront on Sunday, October 20.

Advertisement

Makers are encouraged to apply to showcase their talents at the festival.

"Whether your interests are in technology, engineering, science, performance or art - Maker Faire Wellington wants to hear from you," Hepburn said.

"Interactive workshops, displays or presentations are desired, giving attendees the opportunity to learn new skills in resourcefulness.

"This year, Maker Faire Wellington is seeking makers of all descriptions - the weirder and more creative the better.

"If connecting with a community of like-minded inventors and creatives while sharing your skills with the public appeals to you, apply now."

Whether you like tinkering with technology and appliances, making puppets, kites, and other whimsical creations, building bicycles, electric vehicles or making LEGO art, there is a category to suit your talents.

Apply to be a maker at wellington.makerfaire.com or call 04 913 3740 to find out more.

Maker Faire Wellington festival: Shed 6, Queens Wharf, Wellington, Sunday, October 20, $9 adults (16 years and over), children free with an accompanying purchased ticket from makerfaire.com.