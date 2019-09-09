A 47-year-old woman appeared in Whanganui District Court this morning charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to the Jasmine Wilson homicide investigation.

The defendant, dressed in black and wearing both a neck and head scarf, entered a full, but quiet, court room.

Lawyer Elliot Copeland requested that interim name suppression continue for the defendant, which was granted by Judge Dugald Matheson.

No plea was entered and the woman was remanded on bail until September 17.

Judge Matheson said his preference would be that all four people facing charges relating to Wilson's death appear together in future court appearances.

They include a 48-year-old man and 28-year-old woman also alleged to have perverted the course of justice and a 28-year-old man charged with injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure. All have interim name suppression.

Wilson, 30, died on August 2 at Wellington Hospital after receiving non-accidental injuries on July 31.

Police are still appealing for people with information relating to the investigation to call them on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.