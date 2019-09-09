The two men involved in a family harm incident at Papaiti Rd have been transferred to Wellington Hospital.

Both men are in a serious condition in the intensive care unit. One of the men is in his sixties and the other is in his twenties.

One of the men was transferred late Thursday evening and the other was transferred on Friday.

Police were called out to the incident around 4am on Thursday, September 5.

Two ambulances were also at the scene and took the men to Whanganui Hospital.

A Police presence could be seen at the property on Thursday as officers searched and took pictures.

No charges have been laid and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.