A Whanganui man has received an apology after the New Zealand Merchant Navy flag he gave to Whanganui District Council wasn't flown on a service commemoration day.

Last week former Merchant Navy member Trevor Gibson enquired about his flag, also known as the red duster, being flown on one of council's flagpoles for Merchant Navy Day on September 3.

After not getting a response, Gibson dropped the flag off to council on Monday, but was disappointed to see it wasn't up to mark Merchant Navy Day on Tuesday.

Gibson said since 2010 he's given the flag to council every year the commemoration falls on a weekday and that it's always been flown without issue.

He and his former Merchant Navy comrades were frustrated to see the flag wasn't up, Gibson said.

"I'm very disappointed and it's a poor showing on the council's behalf.

"It's like not flying a flag on Anzac Day."

Whanganui District Council chief executive Kym Fell said he had contacted Gibson about the oversight.

"Unfortunately the New Zealand Merchant Navy flag supplied by Mr Gibson was not flown outside the municipal building on Tuesday, September 3. I wasn't aware that the request had come through to my office and I have since been in contact with Mr Gibson to personally apologise."

Fell said every year council gets many requests to fly flags outside its venues.

Gibson has offered to donate the flag to council to ensure it will be flown for future Merchant Navy Days.