Two people were moderately injured when three cars crashed near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Makirikiri Rd near Marton on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 7.45am and requested traffic management to attend.

NZ Transport Agency reported that the northbound lane at the Makirikiri Rd intersection was blocked and advised motorists to take extra care when passing and to expect delays.

A police spokesperson said there was no indication as to how the crash happened.