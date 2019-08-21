This Friday is
and Whanganui will be hosting two poetry events to celebrate. On Thursday night poetry lovers can attend Words With Wine at the Grand Hotel to hear local poet Airini Beautrais and Wellington writer Vivienne Plumb read their own work and celebrate the poetry of Jacquie Sturm. On Friday, one time Whanganui resident and wandering poet David Merritt will be installing a cluster of 30 individual poems, assembled into a brick at Whanganui Girls' College.
Whanganui Heritage Month
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: Pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site or visit whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
Winter Wonderfest
When: All Week
Where: Various locations
Details: Winter Wonderfest festival programmes from Women's Network or Space Studio and Gallery, or download a copy: spacestudiogallery.co.nz or at the Winter Wonderfest Whanganui page on Facebook.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Public Meeting
North Mole and Morgan St Rejuvenation
When: 5.30pm
Where: Castlecliff Primary School
Details: Hosted by Progress Castlecliff. Results of the initial consultation process and finalising ideas and aspirations for the transformation of Morgan St, the North Mole, and the Riverbank.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St.
Details: No Ordinary Sheila - The life story of this nonagenarian natural historian, illustrator and writer Sheila Natusch. Made with love by her cousin and long-time Kiwi filmmaker Hugh Macdonald. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day
When: 8am-7pm
Where: Whanganui Girls College, Jones St
Details: Poet David Merritt is touring the region installing Poetrybricks.
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Dartz - No Matter Whatz Tour
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Wellington party punks with support from The Mean Owls. $10 door charge.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Brass Whanganui China Fundraiser
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Brass Whanganui, Damn Raucous Brass and guests. Support Brass Whanganui to travel to the Shanghai Tourism Festival next month. $10 on the door.
Jan Preston Trio
88 Pianos I Have Known
When: 8pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Doors open at 7pm. Tickets $20 online at Eventfinda or from Craig at Gatshack on Ridgway St, 06 345 4789 or limited door sales $25.
SUNDAY
Foodbank Drive
When: 10am
Where: Whanganui wide
Details: The Koha Shed is collecting to stock food bank cupboards. Please leave your donation by your letterbox for collection. Help us to help others. Call 027 4040 240.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.
MONDAY
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, August 29 to Wednesday, September 4, is noon Tuesday, August 27.