This Friday is

and Whanganui will be hosting two poetry events to celebrate. On Thursday night poetry lovers can attend Words With Wine at the Grand Hotel to hear local poet Airini Beautrais and Wellington writer Vivienne Plumb read their own work and celebrate the poetry of Jacquie Sturm. On Friday, one time Whanganui resident and wandering poet David Merritt will be installing a cluster of 30 individual poems, assembled into a brick at Whanganui Girls' College.

Whanganui Heritage Month

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: Pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site or visit whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

Winter Wonderfest

When: All Week

Where: Various locations

Details: Winter Wonderfest festival programmes from Women's Network or Space Studio and Gallery, or download a copy: spacestudiogallery.co.nz or at the Winter Wonderfest Whanganui page on Facebook.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Public Meeting

North Mole and Morgan St Rejuvenation

When: 5.30pm

Where: Castlecliff Primary School

Details: Hosted by Progress Castlecliff. Results of the initial consultation process and finalising ideas and aspirations for the transformation of Morgan St, the North Mole, and the Riverbank.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St.

Details: No Ordinary Sheila - The life story of this nonagenarian natural historian, illustrator and writer Sheila Natusch. Made with love by her cousin and long-time Kiwi filmmaker Hugh Macdonald. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day

When: 8am-7pm

Where: Whanganui Girls College, Jones St

Details: Poet David Merritt is touring the region installing Poetrybricks.

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Dartz - No Matter Whatz Tour

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Wellington party punks with support from The Mean Owls. $10 door charge.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Brass Whanganui China Fundraiser

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Brass Whanganui, Damn Raucous Brass and guests. Support Brass Whanganui to travel to the Shanghai Tourism Festival next month. $10 on the door.

Jan Preston Trio

88 Pianos I Have Known

When: 8pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Doors open at 7pm. Tickets $20 online at Eventfinda or from Craig at Gatshack on Ridgway St, 06 345 4789 or limited door sales $25.

SUNDAY

Foodbank Drive

When: 10am

Where: Whanganui wide

Details: The Koha Shed is collecting to stock food bank cupboards. Please leave your donation by your letterbox for collection. Help us to help others. Call 027 4040 240.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.

MONDAY

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.