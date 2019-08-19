Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

This week's show, hosted by Zaryd Wilson and Jesse King, discusses Whanganui being named a finalist for New Zealand's most beautiful city, Hamish McDouall getting another term as mayor with no one opposing him by the close of council nominations, the demolition of Thain's building and the region's horrific road toll last week.

We also discuss Sherman the cat who has made Whanganui Airport his home and Jesse and photographer Bevan Conley's epic 50km journey on the MV Wairua.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

Jesse King and Zaryd Wilson host this week's show.

As discussed this week: