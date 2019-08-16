The man who died as a result of a crash involving two cars and one truck near Hunterville, Rangitīkei can now be named.

He was 34-year-old Phillip Oscar Waghorn of Fairfield, Hamilton.

An earlier police news release incorrectly stated that Mr Waghorn died in a crash on State Highway 3 in Waitotara on Tuesday.

Police were informed of the Hunterville accident at about 9.45am on Wednesday and travelled to the scene on State Highway 1 between Jeffersons Line and Te Houhou Rd.

Upon arrival they found two cars in a ditch on one side of the road and a truck and trailer that had taken out a power pole on the other.

A witness of the crash, Zody Takurua, was following an SUV on his way to a job interview when the accident occurred and he was forced to take evasive action.

"Both myself and the SUV swerved off the road. The SUV sustained major damage and I received a flat tyre," Takurua said.

"I didn't receive any injuries and managed to control the car. The family in the SUV were distressed and lots of commotion was occurring."

The road was closed for a number of hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the scene.

It was the third fatal crash near Whanganui in a week, after one person died in a crash near Kakatahi on Sunday and another died in a Waitotara crash on Tuesday.

The crashes prompted Whanganui acting sergeant for road policing Trevor Scarrow to urge motorists to take care on the roads.

"We ask the public to please drive to the conditions and stay within your own lane. Always pull over to deal with distractions or to answer your phone," Scarrow said.

"Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones."

Police extended their sympathies to Mr Waghorn's family and friends.