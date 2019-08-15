Steph Casey launched her new album The Seats in My Car in Paekakariki last month and Whanganui is the first stop on her North Island promotion tour.

The Kapiti artist said the album title is lifted from the lyrics of one of its songs.

"Old Love is a song about trying to be friends with someone after a relationship has ended," she said.

"It's a song about bumping into the person and feeling bad about not offering them a lift but they just don't belong on the seats in your car any more."

She released another track from the album, At a Bar Downtown as a single in June and it's been flagged as one to watch by Official NZ Music Chart.

It has been six years since Casey's debut album Whisper & Holler was critically acclaimed both offshore and in New Zealand.

"I've still been writing songs and playing live as well as doing other things from my home base at Paraparaumu Beach.

"I've been playing with guitarist Alan Galloway and through him, I've teamed up with the other members of Let's Planet and it's been amazing because they are musicians I've always admired."

Galloway, drummer Caroline Easther (The Chills, The Verlaines, Beat Rhythm Fashion) and bassist Murray Costello (The Mockers, Sneaky Feelings, The Wooden Box Band) all play on The Seats in My Car recorded at Surgery Studio with award-winning producer Lee Prebble.

Among other contributors on the album are Alan Norman (The Warratahs, Rag Poets) on accordion and Hammond organ, Wellington singer-songwriter Hanne Jostensen on backing vocals, and Emily Clemmet (The Wooden Box Band, Ska Pai) on trumpet.

The entire studio band performed with Casey for the release show at the iconic St Peters Hall in Paekakariki on July 26.

Steph Casey performing at her recent album launch at St Peters Hall in Paekakariki.

"It was fantastic to have everyone there for the launch but sadly they won't all be able to join me for the tour."

Galloway, along with keyboard player and backing vocalist Tatiana Sogrinata, will be joining her for the tour and Kapiti singer-songwriter Annette Esquinet will be opening the shows.

A Whanganui audience can expect warm acoustic guitar overlaid with gritty tremolo electric guitar, deep piano chords, soaring vocals with sublime backing harmonies, a murder ballad and an irreverent pop-rock song thrown in for good measure.

Casey can be heard performing her songs as well as covers by some of her favourite artists on Soundcloud.

Steph Casey & Band: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St, 8.30pm, August 17, $10 at the door.