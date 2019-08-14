Lane closures and detours have been ordered for the roads around the fire-damaged Thain's Building while it's being demolished.

A one-way traffic system is required for northbound traffic along Taupō Quay between Victoria Ave and St Hill St from tomorrow to Friday August 23.

The detour for northbound traffic heading to the City Bridge will be in place via St Hill St, Ridgway St, Drews Ave, and then Taupō Quay near the i-SITE building.

The restrictions will be in place daily between 9am and 4.30pm.

The City Bridge between Victoria Avenue and Anzac Parade will remain open.

The entrance to Victoria Ave coming off the City Bridge will be closed on Monday August 19 and Tuesday August 20 for the removal of the front of the building.

Council staff will be on site to assist pedestrians over the two days.