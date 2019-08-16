A Whanganui Collegiate student has been selected for the Harvard and Yale Model United Nations delegation in 2020.

Mia Perkins, 15, is part of a small group that will represent New Zealand and Australasia exploring American universities and landmarks for two weeks in January.

Perkins who has competed in Model United Nations regional competitions in year seven through to nine said it was a dream come true.

"It's something I've been really interested in and wanted to have the opportunity to sort of expand on it some more," Perkins said.

To enter, Perkins had to write an essay on what interested her in life and why she wanted to be a part of the trip. She was shortlisted for an interview via Skype and selected.

She wanted her essay to focus on the global impact our choices make and to show that a person's age or position in society does not limit their choices.

"Everyone has influence, it's about what I can do and realising that everyone has the power to make a change.

"It's so interesting that a lot of problems we have, the solutions we have, are about people making the right choices."

The group will arrive in Washington DC on January 18 and begin their trip by visiting the National Mall and Smithsonian museums.

Their visits to numerous universities will give them the opportunity to be part of debates and talk amongst United Nations delegates from around the world.

"It's going to be incredible being able to connect with lots of different people, really explore my passion and see how the United Nations works and international policies."

"When you're at Yale and Harvard and you're discussing things like militarisation ... or talking about war criminals, a lot of this is choice and decision-focused so translating a bit of that aspect was important to me."

Perkins who is co-chairwoman of the Whanganui Youth Council said the trip would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and she is excited to experience the American lifestyle and culture.

• Perkins now has to raise funds for her trip and has started a Givealittle page:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-me-get-to-the-harvard-and-yale-model-un