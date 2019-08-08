Police have appealed to the public for information as a team of 30 staff members investigate the death of Whanganui woman Jasmine Tamara Wilson.

Wilson, 30, died on August 2 at Wellington Hospital after receiving non-accidental injuries on July 31.

She had been flown to Wellington Hospital in a critial condition.

A white Toyota Carib station wagon, registration number ABQ682, has been seized as part of the investigation.

Advertisement

Police have completed a scene examination of two Whanganui properties in Millward St and Karaka St.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in the Millward St, Karaka St and Whanganui Hospital areas on the morning of July 31.

Anyone with information into the circumstances of Wilson's death are urged to contact Police, or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.