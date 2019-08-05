Police have named the woman who died after she was taken to Whanganui Hospital on July 31 with non-accidental injuries.

She was 30-year-old Jasmine Tamara Wilson who died on August 3 after being flown to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation they can contact the Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.