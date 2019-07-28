More than half a million dollars for Ruapehu tourism was announced at the official opening of the Whakapapa Sky Waka Gondola on Friday night.



Just over one year ago $10 million in funding from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) was committed for the Sky Waka build.

In conjunction with the Tuwharetoa Trust which contributed $9.5m to the $25m project, this allowed the major infrastructure initiative to go ahead.

Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau was in attendance for the grand opening.

Tabuteau announced PGF grants totalling $550,000 to support the Ruapehu District Council to undergo long-term planning to foster sustainable tourism growth.

Accelerate25 lead team facilitator and Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney said he was thrilled with the announcement.

"These opportunities are very exciting and we welcome Mr Tabuteau's announcement," McCartney said.

"Tourism in Ruapehu is a strategic priority for Accelerate25 and we commend the work by central government, Ruapehu district and its communities in further developing these particular projects."

It is anticipated the project will create a further 150 jobs and boost tourism across the central North Island by 500,000 people annually by 2025.

It is forecast to double regional tourism income to $400m a year by 2028.

Ruapehu District Mayor Don Cameron said he could already see the economic benefits of the Sky Waka coming to fruition.

"The Whakapapa Sky Waka Gondola is a success story and already delivering on its promise of increasing visitor numbers and with it greater prospects for economic growth."

Cameron was also thankful for the opportunities the new Provincial Growth Funding announcements would provide.

"This new funding will help us to unlock further regional tourism opportunities as identified in the Visitor Development and Accelerate25 action plans while ensuring we do so in a planned way that protects our precious environmental and cultural taonga."