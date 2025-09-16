Advertisement
Whanganui police make three arrests after armed operation in Castlecliff

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
Whanganui police arrested three people during an operation in Castlecliff this morning. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Three people are facing charges after an operation involving armed police in Whanganui.

Police made the arrests in Castlecliff on Wednesday. The Chronicle saw a number of police, some armed, on Tongariro St mid-morning.

Police said a 21-year-old man has been charged with escaping from police custody and is due

