Whanganui police make three arrests after armed operation in Castlecliff
Save
Whanganui police arrested three people during an operation in Castlecliff this morning. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Three people are facing charges after an operation involving armed police in Whanganui.
Police made the arrests in Castlecliff on Wednesday. The Chronicle saw a number of police, some armed, on Tongariro St mid-morning.
Police said a 21-year-old man has been charged with escaping from police custody and is due
to appear in Whanganui Court today.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated failing to stop when required but does not yet have a court date.
A youth is due to appear in court today.