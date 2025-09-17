Pātea residents have been advised to boil their water for the next four to six weeks. Photo/ NZME

Pātea residents advised to boil water while new treatment unit installed

Residents in South Taranaki town Pātea have been advised to boil drinking and cooking water as new ultraviolet treatment is implemented.

The Water Services Authority - Taumata Arowai directed South Taranaki District Council to advise residents to take caution over the next four to six weeks, effective immediately.

Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, infants or children and those with compromised immune systems are urged to take extra care.

The town’s water supply does not fully meet the new drinking water quality assurance rules introduced at the end of 2022.

Pātea’s supply has come from deep aquifers for “many decades” but they contain elements which can make treatment and disinfection challenging, the council said.