The current ineffective disinfection treatment supply carries a potential risk of micro biological contamination.
Daily tests had detected no E. coli in the water network to date but, by boiling water before use, it would manage the risk until a sufficient primary barrier was put in place.
Over the next four to six weeks, the council will install an ultraviolet disinfection unit to provide an effective barrier against protozoa and bacteria.
A new water treatment plant, which will meet the new standards, is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.
South Taranaki deputy mayor and Pātea resident Rob Northcott said while “the water is exactly the same”, he encouraged people to follow the Water Services Authority’s advice.
“It is just a precaution, we have got the new UV unit on its way - we are ready to go,” Northcott said.
“The water is safe, we are pretty good at keeping our water quality up to standard - just stick it out.”
The council will update residents when the advisory is lifted.
Boil water guidelines
- Boil water: Bring water to boil in a kettle or in a pot on the stovetop until bubbles form. Allow to cool or use immediately for cooking or hot beverages. Boil all tap water you use for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, making ice or preparing infant formula. Store cooled boiled water in a clean container with a lid. Refrigerate until needed.
- Use bottled water: You can pick up free bottled water from the Pātea LibraryPlus during usual opening hours.
- Dishes: All dishes should be washed with boiled water.
- Handwashing and showering: It is safe to use water and soap as long as you avoid swallowing the water. Take extra care and supervise young children.
- Other uses e.g. laundry: The risk of illness is very low where you are not going to drink the water. Laundry can be washed as normal.