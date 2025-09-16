“When I was approached about standing, I took time to kōrero with iwi leadership and with my whānau. I came to realise that I have a responsibility to step forward, to do my part in progressing the wellbeing aspirations laid down by our tūpuna.”

Her top priority is strengthening Māori representation.

“We need Māori voices influencing the decisions that affect our whenua, our people and our mokopuna.”

Herewini said her research had shown five Māori elected to Whanganui District Council in the past 153 years.

“Matua Henry Bennett, Matua Rana Waitai, Matua Rangi Wills, Sue Pepperell, who is a wahine Māori but didn’t whakapapa to Whanganui, and Jack Bullock. This time we get at least two, and maybe even four [Awhi Haenga and Jay Rerekura are candidates in the Whanganui general ward].”

Other priorities include protecting Te Awa Tupua and the environment, advancing equity in housing, services and economic opportunities, and ensuring greater transparency in council decision-making.

A fifth driver is intergenerational leadership.

“We are walking in the footsteps of our tūpuna and making space for those coming next. That means backing rangatahi, nurturing future leaders and creating more ways for our people to be involved in shaping our future.”

Herewini holds a Diploma in Māori Visual Arts, a BA in Media and Māori Studies, and a Master’s in Māori and Indigenous Leadership.

She has chaired the Whanganui Community Foundation, served as a Ngāti Rangi representative on the Iwi Māori Partnership Board Te Mātuku, and held governance roles with Awa Sport Trust and Whanganui Basketball Association.

She is currently deputy chair of Te Whawhaki Trust, the iwi development arm of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki, and a board member for Hospice Whanganui.

She plans to front up at marae, hui and community spaces, while also using pānui, social media and plain-language updates to keep people informed.

“I will show up. I will work hard. And I will ensure our voice is heard.

“I’m looking to support meaningful relationships between council and our people. I’ll create open channels for feedback.

“I am standing to serve, not to speak for. That means making sure our collective voice is heard and honoured at the table.”

Herewini said the awa was central to her candidacy.

“The river is not a resource to take from – we belong to it.

“Council decisions on water, infrastructure, environment and development must honour that relationship and give effect to Tupua te Kawa. The mouri of the awa and the wellbeing of our people go hand in hand.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.