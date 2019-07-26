They've been mates for years, competing as a team in 4x4 trials, and now Nathan Smith and Blair Gillam have gone into business together.

They are the owners of Kiwi Tech which opened on July 22 in the Victoria Ave premises previously occupied by Monaghans Barbershop, which has moved next door. Kiwi Tech repairs "anything electronic", including mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

Gillam's background is in retail and customer service but it's a major change for Smith who, with wife Lois, owns a Turakina Valley dairy farm. The cows are still his first priority in the morning and he heads into town after milking for his day at the shop. Lois is mainly working on the farm but looks after the new business' accounts.

"I just wanted to do something different from dairy farming and thought it would be good to do it with a mate," Smith said.

"I'm still fully on the farm and doing this [Kiwi Tech] as much as I can. I'm getting up really early but I'm really enjoying the challenge. By 5pm I'm pretty knackered. I got up about 3.45 this morning.

"I've got a mate who has a similar business up north and that's where the idea started. I wanted to do something like that."

Smith has completed training in phone, device and laptop repairs and Gillam will train in the future.

Gillam, who used to work at Hunting and Fishing in Whanganui, has spent the past seven years commuting to a job in Palmerston North and is happy to now be working back in Whanganui.

"We have an almost-9-month-old so it's good to be based back here - it makes for a much better family lifestyle," Gillam said.

"It's also a great opportunity to be your own boss."

The pair said there had been a great response to their new venture and, only three days after opening, people had come in to the shop on the recommendation of others.

"It's building more and more every day which is good," Gillam said.

They are intending to set up a pick up and drop off point in Marton so they can provide service to Rangitīkei customers.

"For me, it's about being involved in the community and trying to help people," Smith said.

"People are welcome to come in and have a chat, check out the shop and grab a coffee."