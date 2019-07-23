Rangitīkei District Council has handed over Marae Feasibility Plans to Ngāti Hauiti as part of its Māori Responsiveness Framework programme.

The feasibility study, which includes architectural design and process mapping, comes after eight months of work between Ngāti Hauiti, council, architects and planners.

Lequan Meihana, council's strategic advisor for mana whenua, said it's a significant step forward for strengthening the relationship between council, iwi and hapū.

Meihana said one of the key goals for the feasibility plan is to strengthen the ability of marae to pass on their ancestral knowledge of whaikōrero, karanga and local mātauranga, tikanga and kawa to descendants.

Advertisement

"The focus of this Marae Feasibility Plan has been around the necessary infrastructure and design improvements for Rātā Marae, as well as the physical and cultural centre of Māori identity and mātauranga.

"It also seeks to act as a foundation document, providing the groundwork for Rātā Marae to apply to Te Puni Kōkiri for funding under its Oranga Marae programme for the building work to be carried out in the future."

Rātā Marae spokesman Neville Lomax said the plans had received positive feedback.

"The plans that have been developed have been on display around the marae, everybody has been really appreciative and pleased with what the plans will allow us to do in the future."