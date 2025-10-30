She worked there for 10 years, becoming an associate and director of the firm.
From 2015 to 2021, she worked at the Crown Law Office in Wellington as Crown counsel.
She joined the independent bar in October 2021 and, with Rohario Murray, established Kōkiri Chambers in 2022.
Kōkiri Chambers is a kaupapa Māori, virtual barristers’ chambers that provides an āhuru mōwai (sheltered haven) for barristers who are passionate about kaupapa Māori legal issues.
In 2022, she moved to her husband’s home of Whanganui, where she has been since.
Judge Arapere has a broad practice in administrative and public law, general litigation and the Treaty of Waitangi.
She is a commissioner of the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) and a deputy chairwoman of the Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal.
She has appeared as counsel at all levels, including the Supreme Court, and is regularly appointed as counsel assisting the court.