30 Oct, 2025 12:00 AM 2 mins to read

Attorney-General announces appointment of Whanganui barrister Bernadette Roka Arapere as District Court judge

Whanganui barrister Bernadette Roka Arapere has been appointed as a District Court judge based in Hastings.

Attorney-General Judith Collins announced this week that Judge Arapere would be sworn in on November 29.

Judge Arapere (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Maniapoto) was born in Taumarunui and raised in Manawatū.

She was admitted to the bar in 2005.

That same year, she began legal practice at Wackrow Williams and Davies Ltd in Auckland.