Attorney-General announces appointment of Whanganui barrister Bernadette Roka Arapere as District Court judge

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Whanganui barrister Bernadette Roka Arapere has been appointed as a District Court judge based in Hastings.

Attorney-General Judith Collins announced this week that Judge Arapere would be sworn in on November 29.

Judge Arapere (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Maniapoto) was born in Taumarunui and raised in Manawatū.

