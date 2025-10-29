The items stolen included fuel, farm tools and quad bikes, all of which could be easily sold for cash.
Police outlined a range of measures farmers could take to ensure their property was safe and less appealing to burglars.
They include making sure homes, garages and vehicles are secured at night; installing alarms and sensor lights; keeping in contact with neighbours and letting one another know if anything unusual is seen.
“We take burglary and theft incidents seriously; if you see anything suspicious, get in touch,” Pollock said.
Any suspicious behaviour can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105.
Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.