Police issue caution to rural Taranaki residents after increase in thefts and burglaries

An increase in offending has led to police urging owners of rural Taranaki properties to be “extra vigilant” and report suspicious activities.

The offending, which includes theft and burglary, has occurred in rural areas across the region.

Senior Sergeant Brad Pollock said his prevention team wanted to stop crime before it started.

“We’re asking our hard-working farmers to keep an eye out and let us know if they notice anything suspicious.”

Police said the majority of reported thefts were committed by “opportunistic criminals looking for an insecure shed, or a farm vehicle with keys left in the ignition or an open gate”.