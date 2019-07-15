Whanganui is in the race for the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

Whanganui District Council is putting forward a number of initiatives for the awards run by Keep New Zealand Beautiful which is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to keeping communities clean, safe and beautiful.

The awards recognise and celebrate environmental excellence and beautification work from individuals, groups, businesses and schools.

A comprehensive entry is currently being formed by collecting information about local council and community environmental and beautification initiatives.

Whanganui Walls street art festival, the Urban Shared Pathways initiative, the Heritage Grant Scheme, Coastcare activities, Bushy park activity, litter and anti-dumping initiatives and Whanganui's Town Regeneration Project are some of the projects that have been identified.

Councillors Helen Craig and Rob Vinsen were keen for the council to submit an entry for the first time.

"Whanganui has outstanding natural and built features that we should celebrate and put on a national stage," Craig said.

Individuals, schools and community groups can also submit their own entries and Craig urged anyone who knew of projects under way which could be included in council's entry to get in touch.

Entries close July 31 and the award ceremony will be held on October 24 at the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin.

Anyone can contact the council regarding their entry via yourcouncil@whanganui.govt.nz