A well-involved fire at the Wairarapa Ski Club has been extinguished in Ohakune.

Firefighters from Ohakune, Raetihi and Whanganui attended the scene on Totara St following phone calls informing them of the fire at about 10am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ central fire communications shift manager Carlos Dempsey said initial reports stated there may have been people inside the building.

"We have arrived and found the building well-involved with fire. The crews from Ohakune have requested further resource who have come from Raetihi and Whanganui.

"The building was searched, the fire was extinguished and all persons were accounted for. There was no one inside the building."

The blaze was extinguished in about 45 minutes by four pumping appliances and a specialist command unit and support vehicles were sent from Whanganui to assist.

The Wairarapa Ski Club was established in the late 70's by a group of enthusiastic skiers from Wairarapa and contains 32 beds.

It is a 20 kilometre drive away from the Turoa ski area and under an hour away from Whakapapa.

There were no reports of the fire being suspicious and a fire investigator was en route to the club on Wednesday afternoon.

Dempsey said there were no reports available on damage, but expected it would be significant due to the severity of the fire.

One appliance remained at the location on Tuesday at noon as a precaution.