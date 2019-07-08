NZME Whanganui has donated $1225 to the Whanganui Women's Refuge branch as part of its annual appeal month.

The funds have come from a feature which ran in the Whanganui Chronicle and Midweek where local businesses could purchase an advertisement to support the appeal.

NZME Media Specialist Christina Forsyth said they were thrilled to be able to give the refuge such a substantial donation for a third year.

"We had so many generous local businesses that were happy to support the Women's Refuge feature. Without them, this wouldn't have been possible," Forsyth said.

Advertisement

Women's Refuge interim manager, Katie O'Donnell said the donation was fantastic as the organisation always needed funds to keep up with costs.

"It gives a great boost to the team as well knowing the community is wanting to support us," O'Donnell said.