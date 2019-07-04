The man charged with murdering Miriama Raukawa and wounding five other people on Whanganui's Wicksteed St appeared in the High Court at Whanganui on Thursday.



The case review hearing was adjourned and Jarrod Arnold Dent was remanded in custody by Justice Simon France until July 25.



Raukawa died and five others were injured following knife attacks allegedly carried out by Dent on January 22.

In an appearance in May Dent was not required to enter pleas to the charges.



Despite that, Justice Jill Mallon, appearing via audio visual link, said a trial date had been set for May 4, 2020.

At Thursday's appearance France said that date may be changed.