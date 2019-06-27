Indie bands from opposite ends of the country will play at Whanganui's Lucky Bar + Kitchen for the first time tonight.

The Psychic Maps are something of a Dunedin supergroup formed in 2010 and led by Simon McLaren (Love's Ugly Children, The Subliminals).

Andrew Matai of Powertool Records describes himself as the "random paid session drummer dude" on this tour.

"The Psychic Maps are celebrating 10 years of languishing in Dunedin with a short tour of the North Island," he says.

"Simon has had the patience, wisdom, and ignorance to condone the output of over 25 straggling musicians over time and they somehow always deliver a heady, hedonistic treat whenever they manage to appear on a stage."

"For this tour, Chris Heazlewood of King Loser infamy is joining in and the guitars are promising to be dialled up way past 9, and possibly to 9 and a quarter even."

The mix is rounded out by noted percussionist Dr Marracca and American bass player Hannah Herchenbach.

"Given rumours that there is an ongoing history of tension between McLaren and Heazlewood, the chance of seeing an onstage fistfight amidst the hypnotic grooves is almost likely," says Matai.

"Or at the very least, there should be some sneering, side-eye and guitar dual-offs if things remain polite."

Auckland band The Fuzzies describe themselves as "an independent alternative pop band with more hooks than a chilli barb."

Their music has big, warm and fuzzy tones and they have songs, they say.

Band members go by the names Thumpy Fuzzy, Wompy Fuzzy, Scrumpy Fuzzy and Humpy Fuzzy.

The Fuzzies are releasing their debut CD/EP shortly and will be offering early bird copies at the show.

The support act is The Holy Loner - former Scuzzbucket and "New Zealand's only Hoodoo Folk musician."

Music starts at 8pm, Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St. Tickets $20 at the door.