Whanganui Police have concerns for the safety of 14-year-old Jaymilee Greig.

Greig has been missing from her Gonville residence in Whanganui since Friday, June 14.

She is described as being 155cm tall and of a small build with shoulder-length brown hair.

Greig has connections in Whanganui and Auckland.

Police ask that if you have seen Greig to contact them on 105.