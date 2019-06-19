Chris McKenzie directs a cast of accomplished local actors playing the flawed but lovable characters from the 1990s TV series written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer. There will be plenty of laughs as a vivacious and outspoken female vicar interacts with her small flock.

THURSDAY

The Vicar of Dibley

Opens tonight

When: 7.30pm (also Friday and Saturday, matinee 2pm Sunday)

Where: Amdram Theatre, 171 Guyton St

Details: New Vicar Geraldine Granger meets the lovable and infuriating residents of Dibley Parish. Directed by Chris McKenzie. Tickets $18-$25. Book at iticket.co.nz

River City Artists

From beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

World Refugee Day

Matangi documentary screening

When: 7pm

Where: St Peters, 71 Koromiko Rd, Gonville

An opportunity to come together to show our support for families forced to flee - and to connect with others who share this kaupapa. Free entry, light refreshments provided.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Advertisement

Thoughtful Thursday

Documentary film night

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Werner Herzog gains exclusive access to film inside the Chauvet caves of Southern France. Limited door sales $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Performing arts concert 2019

When: 7pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: WHS performing arts students celebrate their success regionally, nationally and internationally. Adult $10, student $8. Tickets can be purchased from the WHS students centre, front office or from The Royal Wanganui Opera House.

FRIDAY

Coffee at the Community Garden

When: 10am

Where: 18 Humphrey St, Marton

Details: Enjoy coffee and a catch-up, pull a few weeds, harvest some veggies. All welcome. Koha gratefully accepted.

Stargazing

When: At sundown (clear sky permitting)

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested charge $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

The Beat Girls - 60s Retro Party

When: 7pm

Where: Whanganui War memorial Centre

Details: Hosted by Jigsaw Whanganui. Celebrate the longest night of the year with 1960s music and dancing. Tickets $40, includes supper. Available from Paiges Book Gallery or Footloose. Limited door sales available.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Walking Tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site.

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

All Day Roller Derby

When: Doors open at 10.30am

Where: Jubilee Stadium, Springvale

Details: West Coast Bombers host guest teams in all day contests. Free entry, koha appreciated as well as non-perishable food items which will be donated to charity.

Sweet home solstice variety show

When: From 1pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Featuring local bands and artists hits from the '40s to '60s, Door sales $15.

Lyric Singers' Taking Flight

When: 2pm.

Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St

Details: Featuring Brass Whanganui Concert Band & Junior Band; Sophie Toyne & Leigh-ana Hale (student vocalists); Chantelle Piper (flute). Adults $15, children free.

SUNDAY

Polar Plunge 2019

When: 11.30 - plunge at noon

Where: Castlecliff Beach

Details: Get your wackiest costume ready - there are prizes for dressing up. Bring a gold coin donation for the surf club.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1pm-3pm.

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476.

Sunday School @Lucky

When: From 12.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Julie and Satoru entertain. Entry free.



MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: The Match Factory Girl. A mordantly funny film from Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Science Forum Lecture

When: 7.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Dr Andrew Munkacsi of Victoria University of Wellington on discoveries of unique chemistry in New Zealand plants and marine sponges. $4 members, $5 non-members.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath the Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus to join for the winter season. $10 start fee. Contact club captain Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and Yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

The Māori Sidesteps

When: 7pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: A night of lively hilarity and seriously good crooning. Tickets - adult $29, student $25, senior 65+/youth 19 and under $25, groups of 10+ $20 each. Book at seatadivisor or at RWOH.