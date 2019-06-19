Chris McKenzie directs a cast of accomplished local actors playing the flawed but lovable characters from the 1990s TV series written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer. There will be plenty of laughs as a vivacious and outspoken female vicar interacts with her small flock.
THURSDAY
The Vicar of Dibley
Opens tonight
When: 7.30pm (also Friday and Saturday, matinee 2pm Sunday)
Where: Amdram Theatre, 171 Guyton St
Details: New Vicar Geraldine Granger meets the lovable and infuriating residents of Dibley Parish. Directed by Chris McKenzie. Tickets $18-$25. Book at iticket.co.nz
River City Artists
From beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
World Refugee Day
Matangi documentary screening
When: 7pm
Where: St Peters, 71 Koromiko Rd, Gonville
An opportunity to come together to show our support for families forced to flee - and to connect with others who share this kaupapa. Free entry, light refreshments provided.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Thoughtful Thursday
Documentary film night
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Werner Herzog gains exclusive access to film inside the Chauvet caves of Southern France. Limited door sales $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Performing arts concert 2019
When: 7pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: WHS performing arts students celebrate their success regionally, nationally and internationally. Adult $10, student $8. Tickets can be purchased from the WHS students centre, front office or from The Royal Wanganui Opera House.
FRIDAY
Coffee at the Community Garden
When: 10am
Where: 18 Humphrey St, Marton
Details: Enjoy coffee and a catch-up, pull a few weeds, harvest some veggies. All welcome. Koha gratefully accepted.
Stargazing
When: At sundown (clear sky permitting)
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested charge $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
The Beat Girls - 60s Retro Party
When: 7pm
Where: Whanganui War memorial Centre
Details: Hosted by Jigsaw Whanganui. Celebrate the longest night of the year with 1960s music and dancing. Tickets $40, includes supper. Available from Paiges Book Gallery or Footloose. Limited door sales available.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Walking Tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site.
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
All Day Roller Derby
When: Doors open at 10.30am
Where: Jubilee Stadium, Springvale
Details: West Coast Bombers host guest teams in all day contests. Free entry, koha appreciated as well as non-perishable food items which will be donated to charity.
Sweet home solstice variety show
When: From 1pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Featuring local bands and artists hits from the '40s to '60s, Door sales $15.
Lyric Singers' Taking Flight
When: 2pm.
Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St
Details: Featuring Brass Whanganui Concert Band & Junior Band; Sophie Toyne & Leigh-ana Hale (student vocalists); Chantelle Piper (flute). Adults $15, children free.
SUNDAY
Polar Plunge 2019
When: 11.30 - plunge at noon
Where: Castlecliff Beach
Details: Get your wackiest costume ready - there are prizes for dressing up. Bring a gold coin donation for the surf club.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1pm-3pm.
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476.
Sunday School @Lucky
When: From 12.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Julie and Satoru entertain. Entry free.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: The Match Factory Girl. A mordantly funny film from Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Science Forum Lecture
When: 7.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Dr Andrew Munkacsi of Victoria University of Wellington on discoveries of unique chemistry in New Zealand plants and marine sponges. $4 members, $5 non-members.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath the Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus to join for the winter season. $10 start fee. Contact club captain Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and Yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
The Māori Sidesteps
When: 7pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: A night of lively hilarity and seriously good crooning. Tickets - adult $29, student $25, senior 65+/youth 19 and under $25, groups of 10+ $20 each. Book at seatadivisor or at RWOH.
