It is time for Whanganui to party like it's 1969 and return to the decade when dancing was wild and the beats were groovy.

Jigsaw Whanganui is hosting a 1960s Retro Party at the Memorial Centre this Friday night and the entertainment is none other than New Zealand's favourite party chicks The Beat Girls.

Founded in Wellington by Andrea Sanders in the mid-1990s, The Beat Girls have the vocals, the moves as well as the authentic beehives and false eyelashes to take an audience back to the most swinging decade of them all.

Better still, it's all for a good cause - supporting Jigsaw in their work with Whanganui families.

"The proceeds will help support our wonderful social workers in the essential work they do," Jigsaw Whanganui manager Gayna Ryan said.

The idea for a 60s party came to her after she saw the Beat Girls perform.

"They put on such a great show and the War Memorial Centre is such a great venue for them with the sprung dance floor.

"There will be a big focus on the Motown sounds of the era which are great to dance to."

Ryan thought a mid-winter date would be great timing to get people out for a fun night.

"I realised after we scheduled it that June 21 is the longest night of the year," she said.

"That should make for a memorable night."

She hopes that teams of workmates who have not yet planned a mid-winter outing might consider attending.

"1960s dress is encouraged although not compulsory," Ryan said.

"The main thing is that people come along and enjoy themselves."

Whanganui sponsors Prue Anderson Accounting, Dominator Garage Door Solutions, Spooner, Hood & Redpath, Fuji Xerox, Whanganui Sound & Lighting and Jean Clark from Bayleys Real Estate have all got behind the event.