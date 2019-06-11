The Lyric Singers' mid-year concert Taking Flight will feature talented local musicians and singers as guest artists.

The title of the concert is taken from the piece Flight Song which will be performed by the choir towards the end of the concert.

Composed in 2014, by Norwegian composer Kim Andre Arnesen, this piece was written as a gift by the composer to the St Olaf Choir, Minnesota. This choir specialises in the performance of unaccompanied sacred music.

Other choir items include A Seekers Celebration, the Johnny Mercer song Dream, as well as a reflective bracket of songs, including the spiritual Children of the Light, which will be conducted by Lisa Boessenkool. Joan Sullivan will conduct Benedictus and The Prayer in the same bracket of songs.

The first guest artists will be members of Brass Whanganui concert band and junior band.

The second guest bracket will showcase student vocalists Sophie Toyne and Leigh-ana Hale, both students of singing teacher Marie Brooks.

The final guest bracket will feature student flautist, Chantelle Piper, performing flute duets with her teacher, Lisa Boessenkool, as well as a solo item.

The choir is conducted by Joanna Love and accompanied by Lisa Boessenkool.

Taking Flight: Lyric Singers and guests. Saturday, June 22 at 2pm, Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St. Adults $15, children free. Inquiries to Joanna Love 06 345 9073.