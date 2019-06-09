The Wanganui Arts Society have recognised the talents of young artist Chris Smith with an exhibition of his work at Cooks Gallery.

The 14-year-old St Anthony's student has been attending after-school art classes tutored by Rei Hendry and Barbara Vine for the past four years.

"I really enjoy drawing, painting and making 3D models," Chris says.

"I'm inspired by things I see around me and books and films like Lord of the Rings."

Mum Belinda says she is not particularly artistic herself but enjoys encouraging her children's talent.

Her older son Martin received the up-and-coming young artist award from the arts society a few ago.

"Martin still enjoys making art as well although we don't work on projects together.

"I usually work on a big desk in my room when I'm at home."

Chris' work will be on show at Cooks Gallery in Trafalgar Place next week and there will be a celebration and presentation ceremony on June 22.

Cooks Gallery will be open from 10am until 2pm on Mondays throughout June and from 10am until 2pm on Saturdays.

The Wanganui Arts Society are a long-established passionate group, sharing a cooperative vision for supporting friendships, exhibitions, workshops and outings.

Children's art is encouraged through after-school classes and holiday programmes and they will be holding a children's art exhibition next month during school holidays.

Wanganui Arts Society welcome new members and can be contacted by emailing judy.webby757@gmail.com.