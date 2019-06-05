The Wanganui Community Choir along with guest artists Shelley Walls, Brass Whanganui trombone section, Max Woodman and the Wanganui Junior Community Choir will present songs from Musicals and Movies Through the Decades this Saturday. Enjoy music from Mamma Mia, The Sound of Music, Hair, Skyfall and 42nd Street. Guest artists will perform music from The Music Man, Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Shrek.
THURSDAY
River City Artists
From beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Mindfulness
Practice in daily life
When: 5.30-7pm
Details: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.orgClare 021 0622 120.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Him - album release tour
When:8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Him is Australian artist, Jazmine Rose touring NZ to promote her new album Snakes at Night. $10 door charge.
FRIDAY
June Green Drinks
When: 5.30pm
Where: Stellar Bar, Taupo Quay entrance
Details: Meet and mix with other sustainably-minded individuals. Guest speaker is enviroschool facilitator Ron Fisher. Please RSVP to whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com.
Club night with TTTenor
When: 7.30m
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Club Night open mic followed by TTTenor. Touring band fronted by three tenor saxophonists. $10 members, $15 non-members
Stargazing
When: At sundown (clear sky permitting)
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested charge $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
John Pål Inderberg Trio
When:7pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Jazz trio all the way from Norway. Tickets $15 at the door.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Auditions
The Sound of Music
When: 9am to 12pm (and 9:30am to 3:30pm on Sunday)
Where: Amdram, 171 Guyton Street
Details: Amdram Theatre is holding auditions for cast members in the September production. For more information or to book an audition please contact production manager: Edwyna -344 7974 / 027 360 1335 - or email edmac@xtra.co.nz
Walking Tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site.
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Musicals and Movies
through the decades
When: 2pm
Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St
Details: Wanganui Community Choir with Shelley Walls and guest brass players. Adults $20, seniors $15, students $10, children under 12 free. Doors sales.
Smokefreerockquest
When:7pm
Where:Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Young Whanganui musicians perform live, original music in the 30th year of competitions which have launched the careers of some of NZ's biggest stars. Tickets $15 adults, $10 students/children from RWOH.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1pm-3pm.
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476.
Coffee, food, drinks
When: 11am to 6pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Julie and Satoru entertain. Entry free.
Andrew London Trio
When: 6.30pm
Where: St Johns Club 158 Glasgow Street
Details: General admission $20, members $10. A farewell to great friend and colleague, Nils Olsen.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Heart of a Dog. Laurie Anderson's 2015 self-narrated punk meditation on love and death See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Target Shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath the Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus to join for the winter season. $10 start fee. Contact club captain Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and Yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Matariki Glow Show
When: 10am and 11.30am
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Celebrate Matariki and learn about the characters from Māori myths and legends Tickets $10.50 from ticketek
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 19, is noon Tuesday, June 11.