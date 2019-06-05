The Wanganui Community Choir along with guest artists Shelley Walls, Brass Whanganui trombone section, Max Woodman and the Wanganui Junior Community Choir will present songs from Musicals and Movies Through the Decades this Saturday. Enjoy music from Mamma Mia, The Sound of Music, Hair, Skyfall and 42nd Street. Guest artists will perform music from The Music Man, Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Shrek.

THURSDAY

River City Artists

From beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Mindfulness

Practice in daily life

When: 5.30-7pm

Details: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.orgClare 021 0622 120.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Him - album release tour

When:8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Him is Australian artist, Jazmine Rose touring NZ to promote her new album Snakes at Night. $10 door charge.

FRIDAY

June Green Drinks

When: 5.30pm

Where: Stellar Bar, Taupo Quay entrance

Details: Meet and mix with other sustainably-minded individuals. Guest speaker is enviroschool facilitator Ron Fisher. Please RSVP to whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com.

Club night with TTTenor

When: 7.30m

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Club Night open mic followed by TTTenor. Touring band fronted by three tenor saxophonists. $10 members, $15 non-members

Stargazing

When: At sundown (clear sky permitting)

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested charge $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

John Pål Inderberg Trio

When:7pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Jazz trio all the way from Norway. Tickets $15 at the door.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Auditions

The Sound of Music

When: 9am to 12pm (and 9:30am to 3:30pm on Sunday)

Where: Amdram, 171 Guyton Street

Details: Amdram Theatre is holding auditions for cast members in the September production. For more information or to book an audition please contact production manager: Edwyna -344 7974 / 027 360 1335 - or email edmac@xtra.co.nz

Walking Tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site.

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Musicals and Movies

through the decades

When: 2pm

Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St

Details: Wanganui Community Choir with Shelley Walls and guest brass players. Adults $20, seniors $15, students $10, children under 12 free. Doors sales.

Smokefreerockquest

When:7pm

Where:Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Young Whanganui musicians perform live, original music in the 30th year of competitions which have launched the careers of some of NZ's biggest stars. Tickets $15 adults, $10 students/children from RWOH.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1pm-3pm.

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476.

Coffee, food, drinks

When: 11am to 6pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Julie and Satoru entertain. Entry free.

Andrew London Trio

When: 6.30pm

Where: St Johns Club 158 Glasgow Street

Details: General admission $20, members $10. A farewell to great friend and colleague, Nils Olsen.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Heart of a Dog. Laurie Anderson's 2015 self-narrated punk meditation on love and death See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Target Shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath the Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus to join for the winter season. $10 start fee. Contact club captain Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and Yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Matariki Glow Show

When: 10am and 11.30am

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Celebrate Matariki and learn about the characters from Māori myths and legends Tickets $10.50 from ticketek

