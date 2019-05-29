Plastic Surgeons is a short documentary film by Whanganui filmmakers Kevin Double and Melita Farley. The filmmakers have won awards for Set in Stone and A Home in this World and they will show their new documentary for the first time at this week's Thoughtful Thursday screening. Plastic Surgeons is a glimpse into the lives of Keith and Faith - owners of one of the last two commercial doll hospitals in New Zealand. The film explores the wider question of a sustainable future in all aspects of life and follows Keith as he demonstrates the skills and knowledge required to repair a 70-year-old doll.

THURSDAY

River City Artists

From beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Premiere screening of Plastic Surgeons - Whanganui filmmakers Kevin Double and Melita Farley's new documentary $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Schizophonics

When: 8.30 pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Lety and Pat Beers bring their unstoppable rock 'n' roll all the way from San Diego. Tickets $22 from Under the Radar.

FRIDAY

NZOA Extravaganza

When: 6pm

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St

Details: A weekend-long extravaganza featuring historic pipe organs of the region. Enrol by visiting nzoa.org or contact registrar Noel Harris ph 06 357 6344.

Amdram Club Night

When: 7pm

Where: 171 Guyton St

Details: Bring your voice, music, guitar or your best applause and sit back and be entertained. Bar open from 7pm, entertainment from 7.30pm.

Ugly Customers

When: 7.30pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St

Details: Joe Musaphia's comedy play about a bank hold-up by an elderly couple. Tickets $25, senior/students $20. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House Ph 06 349 0511.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Record Fair

When: 11am to 4pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Records, records and more records, music, food and drink.



Walking Tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site.

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Ugly Customers

When: 7.30pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St

Details: Joe Musaphia's comedy play about a bank hold-up by an elderly couple. Tickets $25, senior/students $20. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House Ph 06 349 0511.

Heavy Blarney

When: 8.30 pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Manawatū Celtic steampunk group Heavy Blarney with Richard Littlejohn. $10 door charge.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1pm-3pm.

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Ugly Customers

When:2pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St

Details: Joe Musaphia's comedy play about a bank hold-up by an elderly couple. Tickets $25, senior/students $20. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House Ph 06 349 0511.

TUESDAY

Wanganui REBUS Club

When: 10am

Where: The Blind Foundation building,10 Peat St.

Details: Monthly meeting of non-competitive, apolitical, non-religious, active or non-active, retired, or semi-retired men and women. Ph Norma 021 659 386 or Grace 06 344 5247.

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Target Shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath the Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus to join for the winter season. $10 start fee. Contact club captain Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and Yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.