Plastic Surgeons is a short documentary film by Whanganui filmmakers Kevin Double and Melita Farley. The filmmakers have won awards for Set in Stone and A Home in this World and they will show their new documentary for the first time at this week's Thoughtful Thursday screening. Plastic Surgeons is a glimpse into the lives of Keith and Faith - owners of one of the last two commercial doll hospitals in New Zealand. The film explores the wider question of a sustainable future in all aspects of life and follows Keith as he demonstrates the skills and knowledge required to repair a 70-year-old doll.
THURSDAY
River City Artists
From beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Premiere screening of Plastic Surgeons - Whanganui filmmakers Kevin Double and Melita Farley's new documentary $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Schizophonics
When: 8.30 pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Lety and Pat Beers bring their unstoppable rock 'n' roll all the way from San Diego. Tickets $22 from Under the Radar.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Plastic Surgeons - Whanganui filmmakers Kevin Double and Melita Farley's new documentary. $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
FRIDAY
NZOA Extravaganza
When: 6pm
Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St
Details: A weekend-long extravaganza featuring historic pipe organs of the region. Enrol by visiting nzoa.org or contact registrar Noel Harris ph 06 357 6344.
Amdram Club Night
When: 7pm
Where: 171 Guyton St
Details: Bring your voice, music, guitar or your best applause and sit back and be entertained. Bar open from 7pm, entertainment from 7.30pm.
Ugly Customers
When: 7.30pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St
Details: Joe Musaphia's comedy play about a bank hold-up by an elderly couple. Tickets $25, senior/students $20. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House Ph 06 349 0511.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Record Fair
When: 11am to 4pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Records, records and more records, music, food and drink.
Walking Tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site.
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Ugly Customers
When: 7.30pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St
Details: Joe Musaphia's comedy play about a bank hold-up by an elderly couple. Tickets $25, senior/students $20. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House Ph 06 349 0511.
Heavy Blarney
When: 8.30 pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Manawatū Celtic steampunk group Heavy Blarney with Richard Littlejohn. $10 door charge.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1pm-3pm.
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Ugly Customers
When:2pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St
Details: Joe Musaphia's comedy play about a bank hold-up by an elderly couple. Tickets $25, senior/students $20. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House Ph 06 349 0511.
TUESDAY
Wanganui REBUS Club
When: 10am
Where: The Blind Foundation building,10 Peat St.
Details: Monthly meeting of non-competitive, apolitical, non-religious, active or non-active, retired, or semi-retired men and women. Ph Norma 021 659 386 or Grace 06 344 5247.
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Target Shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath the Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus to join for the winter season. $10 start fee. Contact club captain Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and Yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with the details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, June 6 to Wednesday, June 12, is noon on Tuesday, June 4.