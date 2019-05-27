Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

News director Zaryd Wilson and reporter Abe Leach host the show this week and are joined by sports editor Jared Smith as the special guest.

We discuss our story on Whanganui's increasing traffic congestion, the YMCA merger, the phasing out of cheques, Whanganui All Black Doug Wilson who died this month, Whanganui's shocking pokies spend and why the council have moved to randomised voting papers.

Advertisement

Also, can you give home baking to hospital staff?

Jared then comes in to tell us a but about his job and what's happening with Whanganui club rugby.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

Sports editor Jared Smith, news director Zaryd Wilson and multimedia reporter Abe Leach host this episode.

As discussed this week:

Cogested: Our feature on Whanganui's traffic woes

Just how much are we spending on pokies?

Could you cope without cheques?

Former Whanganui All Black Doug Wilson remembered as 'humble man'

A potential YMCA merger?

The latest from Whanganui club rugby.