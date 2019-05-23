Michelle Nanouche describes herself as a practitioner, teacher and lecturer of Christian Science.

She is on an Australasian lecture tour and will speak in Whanganui on Friday, May 24.

Christian Science was developed in 19th century New England by Mary Baker Eddy and is based on the healing power of prayer.

Asked why people with no knowledge or experience of Christian Science might wish to attend her lecture, Nanouche says people are curious about alternative healing methods and how they work.

"My lecture isn't a proselytising experience. It answers sceptics' question about the methodology of healing prayer and how an ancient Christian healing theology is being practised today."

There is no hidden agenda, she says, and there will be time for questions and answers at the conclusion of the lecture.

American-born Nanouche is based in Paris and is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.

For nine years in the US she practised a non-medical approach to care for those relying on prayer alone for healing, known as Christian Science nursing.

"Think Florence Nightingale-type nursing, with a focus on cleanliness, comfort, bandaging, meal modification, mobility assistance and bed care.

"Medical nursing today involves administering drugs, which was not part of my nursing ministry."

Nanouche says Christian Science nursing in the US is covered by health insurance and is recognised treatment under government-sponsored Medicare.

Christian Science practice is inherently unselfish, she says, and can assist people to lead better lives.

"The great need of society is to break out of living "me-centred" lives and to recognise we each have an essential role to play in healing ourselves and helping our world."

Christian Science - What it is and how it heals: Free one hour lecture at the Christian Science Church, 60 Ingestre St, Friday, May 24 at 7.30pm.